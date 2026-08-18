Milky Mist hits 10% upper circuit on debut; stock up 30% from IPO price

Milky Mist share price listing: Milky Mist Dairy Food shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, delivering a listing gain of nearly 18 per cent to IPO investors over the issue price of ₹140.

Post-listing, the stock extended its gains, hitting the 10 per cent upper circuit of ₹181.45 on the BSE. At CMP, the stock is up 30 per cent from the IPO price. The packaged food company's shares opened at ₹165 apiece on both the NSE and BSE, marking a gain of ₹25, or 17.86 per cent, over the issue price.

At the listing price, Milky Mist Dairy Food commanded a market capitalisation of ₹12,702.42 crore, according to BSE website.

Milky Mist gets 'Buy' from DAM Capital Meanwhile, analysts at DAM Capital have initiated 'Buy' coverage on Milky Mist and assigned a target price of ₹175. The target is, however, below the CMP of ₹181.45. DAM Capital said that it values Milky Mist at 35x, the average of FY28E and FY29E EPS. The stock commands a premium to listed dairy peers, with GPM at ~700 bps ahead of the peers. Milk procurement economics and cooperative competition anchor the business to dairy, even as brand equity, premium positioning and growth optionality align it with packaged foods. The stock's debut also surpassed grey market premium (GMP) estimates, which had indicated a listing gain of around 14-15 per cent for investors.

"We therefore value Milky Mist at a premium to dairy peers and a discount to packaged food players. We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation," the brokerage said. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, said that Milky Mist's strong 33.6 per cent revenue CAGR, expanding margins and ~32 per cent RoE, along with its leadership in the value-added dairy segment, support its premium positioning. Temasek-backed Jongsong Investments invested ₹482 crore in the pre-IPO round at ₹139.76 per share for a ~5.2 per cent stake, providing additional validation to the company’s growth prospects and IPO valuation. However, at around 85x FY26 earnings, valuations remain significantly higher than the dairy sector average of ~52.5x P/E. While the premium is supported by its FMCG-like margins and value-added product mix, the strong listing may lead to some profit-booking, she said. "Our view remains positive on the business, but investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels. Hold with a stop-loss of ₹150 and consider adding on meaningful dips," Nyati said. Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services, said that "some may prefer to wait for a dip before jumping in, rather than buying in right after listing." Milky Mist IPO details "We therefore value Milky Mist at a premium to dairy peers and a discount to packaged food players. We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation," the brokerage said.

The ₹1,553 crore IPO (price band ₹133-140 per share) was subscribed 56.12 times. The company attracted bids for 4,59,04,22,836 shares against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 155.83 times. The non-institutional investors booked their segment 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times. Milky Mist IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to ₹125 crore. Ahead of IPO, Milky Mist had raised ₹465.30 crore from anchor investors.