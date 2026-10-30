Milky Mist rises 5% as Q2 PAT zooms 174%; revenue, Ebitda hit new highs

Milky Mist share price today: Shares of dairy products maker Shares of dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd 5 per cent in morning trade on Friday after the company reported a strong performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), with revenue from operations, gross profit and Ebitda touching record quarterly highs.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹319.50 on the NSE and continued to trade in positive territory at ₹313.10 as of 9:20 AM.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading largely flat at 22,945.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Milky Mist, which made its Dalal Street debut in August, has more than doubled investors' money since its listing. At the CMP, the stock was trading 127 per cent above its IPO issue price of ₹140, according to exchange data.

Milky Mist Q2FY27 results According to an exchange filing, Milky Mist reported a 174.50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹77.94 crore during Q2FY27, primarily due to Ebitda expansion, repayment of loans and deferred tax. The company had earned a profit of ₹28.39 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 7.15 per cent, the company said in a filing. Revenue from operations increased 41.58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,089.40 crore in the reporting quarter, compared with ₹769.47 crore posted in Q2 of the preceding financial year. The company said that revenue growth was driven by steady demand across the product portfolio both by value and volume - Protein range being the fastest growing segment, increasing consumption of value-added dairy products (VADP) and market expansion.

Gross profit grew 46.41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹368.83 crore, while gross margin stood at 33.86 per cent, the filing showed. Ebitda increased 53.90 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹165.21 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹107.35 in the September quarter of FY6. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Milky Mist stock: Analyst recommends 'Hold' Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that Milky Mist has reported strong set of results in the backdrop of rising share of value added products. Ebitda margin expanded by 15.17 per cent on account of volume growth, operational efficiencies and product mix in the quarter under review, from 13.95 per cent in the corresponding period of the last year.