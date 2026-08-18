Milky Mist shares gain 30%; India Exposition Mart files DRHP with Sebi

Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, closing its maiden trading session at ₹181.45, nearly a 30 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹140. The stock opened strong at ₹165.00, a 17.86 per cent premium to its issue price, before building on its gains to hit the 10 per cent upper circuit limit and settling 9.97 per cent higher than its opening level. At market close, the company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹13,968.81 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation touched ₹1,534.31 crore. Proceeds will be used for repayment or of borrowings, and strengthening its cold-chain infrastructure. The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods, Hatsun Agro Product, and Dodla Dairy.

India Exposition Mart files DRHP with Sebi India Exposition Mart has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 2.3 million equity shares by existing shareholders, including Vectra Investments Private Limited, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday. Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ~63.8 crore will fund the company’s capital expenditure requirements for upgrading air handling units, chillers, cooling towers, lifts and escalators, variable frequency drives and other ancillary works at India Expo Centre and Mart.