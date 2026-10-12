Milky Mist stock down 5% despite clarification on FSSAI action against firm

Milky Mist share price came under pressure on Monday, despite the company issuing a clarification on media reports regarding concerns surrounding company’s paneer products over the weekend.

The stock opened lower and moved to an intraday low of ₹304.75 on the NSE, down 5 per cent. At 10:29 AM, Milky Mist shares were trading at ₹308.15, down around 3.82 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.24 per cent at 22,466.

In an exchange filing dated Oct 10, the company said it has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts referring to an alleged communication by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India concerning the Company's Paneer products.

“In this regard, the Company wishes to clarify that, as at the date and time of this disclosure, it has not received any specific notice, order or communication from FSSAI or the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department directing an inquiry into the Company's Paneer products, as alleged in the aforesaid media reports. The Company will appropriately respond to any communication received from the concerned authorities and take necessary action, if any, in accordance with applicable law,” the filing said. Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza noted that Milky Mist Dairy Food is witnessing short-term weakness after a strong upward rally. The stock is currently trading at ₹308.35, below its 20-period EMA at ₹321.31 and 50-period EMA at ₹318.80, indicating weakening momentum. "The RSI is at 34.42, below the 50 mark and its average, suggesting bearish momentum. Immediate support is placed at ₹305; a breakdown could lead to further downside toward ₹300. Resistance is seen at ₹318–322, followed by stronger resistance near ₹330335. Fresh buying is not recommended at current levels," he said.

Milky Mist is a packaged food company with a diversified portfolio of cheese, paneer, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, chocolates, frozen foods, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, marketed under Milky Mist and sub-brands SmartChef, Capella, Misty Lite, and recently acquired Briyas and Asal. Notably, brokerage firm Anand Rathi Securities in an earlier report noted that for Milky Mist, Paneer is expected to remain a key growth driver, with its market projected to increase from approximately ₹1.0 trillion in fiscal 2026 to ₹2.1 trillion by fiscal 2031. The organised paneer market is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 20.2 percent, while emerging value-added dairy products such as cheese, yogurt and whey are projected to grow at 15.3 percent.