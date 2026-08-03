MobiKwik share price jumps 8% as fintech swings to profit in Q1FY27

Shares of fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems surged as much as 8.5 per cent in trade on Monday after the company returned to profit in the April–June quarter of FY2027 (Q1 FY27).

The stock opened with a gap-up at ₹207.95 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹222.80.

As of 2:50 PM, the counter was holding on to its gains, trading 5 per cent higher at ₹215.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In an exchange filing, MobiKwik said that it has posted a net profit of ₹7.6 crore in Q1, compared with a net loss of ₹419.2 crore in the year-ago period.