MOFSL on Shriram Finance: MUFG deal to aid growth; keeps Buy for 28% upside

Shriram Finance share price target: The entry of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) as a strategic partner marks a significant milestone for Shriram Finance, materially strengthening its capital base, funding profile, and credit credibility, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services as it reiterated 'Buy' rating. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹1,175 on Shriram Finance stock. The target implies an upside of 28 per cent from the previous close of ₹911.70.

Meanwhile, Shriram Finance shares traded 2.3 per cent lower at ₹890.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday around 11:45 AM.

The brokerage said that Shriram Finance continues to reinforce its position as a leading retail-focused NBFC, backed by its strong presence in rural and semi-urban markets, diversified product portfolio, and disciplined execution capabilities. Over the years, the company has built a robust customer franchise across vehicle finance, MSME lending, and other retail lending segments, enabling it to consistently deliver resilient performance across economic cycles.

Following the partnership with MUFG, the brokerage said that Shriram Finance is well positioned to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities, supported by strong execution and deep customer relationships. Shriram Finance AUM Growth "The enhanced capital base is expected to strengthen the NBFC's growth outlook and support medium-term AUM growth of 18-20 per cent, compared to its historical growth trajectory of 15-16 per cent," the brokerage said, adding that the growth is likely to be supported by rising financing penetration, resilient rural demand and a decline in borrowing costs. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The brokerage expects the company's borrowing costs to decline by around 1 percentage point over the next 2-3 years, supported by rating upgrades, liability repricing, lower deposit rates, and improved access to debt capital markets.

The brokerage expects Shriram Finance's NIM to expand to around 9 per cent in FY27E/FY28E, supported by declining cost of funds. It also expects the cost-to-income ratio to gradually improve to 26-27 per cent by FY28E from around 30 per cent in FY26. Shriram Finance Margins This, in turn, is expected to support margin expansion and profitability, the brokerage said.The brokerage expects Shriram Finance's NIM to expand to around 9 per cent in FY27E/FY28E, supported by declining cost of funds. It also expects the cost-to-income ratio to gradually improve to 26-27 per cent by FY28E from around 30 per cent in FY26. Motilal Oswal noted that vehicle finance remains a core strength for Shriram Finance, driven by its market leadership in used vehicle financing and increasing opportunities in new vehicle finance through customer upgrades and retention. The NBFC also maintains a strong position in 2W finance.

In MSME lending, the company focuses on prudent cash flow-based underwriting while gradually increasing the share of secured lending. Gold loans are also emerging as a meaningful growth driver, supported by cross selling opportunities, branch expansion, and deeper engagement with the existing customer base. On asset quality, the brokerage noted that recent stress was driven by temporary cash flow disruptions rather than structural weaknesses. driven by temporary cash flow disruptions rather than structural weaknesses. The NBFC maintains a conservative provisioning stance and expects credit costs to gradually moderate, supported by a rising secured lending mix. "Shriram Finance's continued emphasis on disciplined underwriting and rural-focused expansion provides a strong foundation for sustainable earnings growth. With balance sheet strength improving and credit costs expected to remain below 2 per cent, the company’s earnings trajectory is likely to be driven by a combination of healthy AUM growth, margin stability, and improving operating leverage," the brokerage said.