MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on Sunteck Realty post Q1 results; sees 69% upside

The realty developer reported revenue of ₹192 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹188 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). EBITDA rose 39.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67 crore from ₹48 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 35 per cent from 25 per cent.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased 27.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹33 crore a year ago. The PAT margin improved to 22 per cent from 18 per cent.

Pre-sales grew 19.79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹787 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹657 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections rose 16.52 per cent to ₹409 crore from ₹351 crore, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

MOFSL on Sunteck Realty

"Given the strong performance in 1QFY27 and a healthy launch pipeline ahead, we expect SRIN to deliver a 25 per cent presales CAGR over FY26-28. The recent project acquisitions and forthcoming BD would support growth over the medium term," said Harsh Pathak, Yohan Batliwala, and Guru Charan, analysts at MOFSL, in a research report.