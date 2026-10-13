MOFSL sees telecom sector re-rating ahead of Jio IPO; RIL, Airtel in focus

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India’s telecom sector could see a valuation re-rating ahead of Jio Platforms ’ (JPL) proposed IPO, with the reported ₹11 trillion valuation broadly in line with its estimated fair value and implying around 12x FY28E EV/Ebitda. A potential 15 per cent smartphone tariff hike in December 2026, supported by improving pricing discipline and Vi’s anticipated fundraise, could strengthen earnings visibility across the sector.

Bharti Airtel remains well positioned to benefit from tariff hikes, premiumisation, strong free cash flow and continued deleveraging. JPL’s proposed valuation also provides a benchmark for Bharti’s India wireless business, while its exposure to Airtel Africa, Indus Towers, data centres and financial services adds further value. Although JPL’s listing could redirect some investor allocations, its limited initial free float may constrain the impact on Bharti.

For Reliance Industries, the IPO could unlock value by providing a clearer market valuation for its 66.4 per cent stake in JPL. While a holding-company discount may apply post-listing, the current share price already appears to factor in an estimated 18–36 per cent discount to the implied value of this stake. Beyond digital services, RIL offers exposure to retail, integrated energy, new energy, data centres and artificial intelligence, with improving refining and petrochemical earnings and a recovery in retail profitability serving as potential catalysts. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overall, the proposed JPL IPO, a potential tariff hike and improving earnings visibility create a favourable setup for telecom-sector valuations. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries remain well positioned to benefit from potential value unlocking and earnings-led re-rating, while JPL’s listing could establish a clearer valuation benchmark for India’s digital-services ecosystem.

Reliance Industries target price: ₹1,530 Standalone O2C Ebitda remained strong in 1QFY27, and sustained performance at these levels through 2Q–3Q could provide 4.5 per cent upside to consolidated FY27 Ebitda versus our estimates. Beyond O2C, the proposed Jio Platforms (JPL) IPO at a reported valuation of ₹11 trillion (12x FY28E EV/Ebitda) could unlock value from RIL’s 66.4 per cent stake and act as a re-rating catalyst, while retail, digital services, new energy, data centres and AI provide diversified growth opportunities. Reliance Industries (RIL) is poised for stronger earnings, supported by elevated refining margins, structural ethane feedstock advantages and improving petrochemical fundamentals. Limited global refining capacity additions, refinery outages and robust product cracks provide a favourable medium-term backdrop, while upcoming petrochemical capacities offer additional growth potential.Standalone O2C Ebitda remained strong in 1QFY27, and sustained performance at these levels through 2Q–3Q could provide 4.5 per cent upside to consolidated FY27 Ebitda versus our estimates. Beyond O2C, the proposed Jio Platforms (JPL) IPO at a reported valuation of ₹11 trillion (12x FY28E EV/Ebitda) could unlock value from RIL’s 66.4 per cent stake and act as a re-rating catalyst, while retail, digital services, new energy, data centres and AI provide diversified growth opportunities.