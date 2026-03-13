MOFSL upbeat on Va Tech Wabag despite Middle East tensions; sees 54% upside

After delivering a CAGR of 4 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, respectively, over FY21–25, analysts expect Va Tech Wabag to post a CAGR of 17 per cent, 22 per cent, and 23 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28. The brokerage highlighted the strong free cash flow generation, net cash position of ₹8.9 billion, and improving return ratios, making the stock attractive at around 18x/15x FY27E/FY28E P/E.

Around 10:20 AM, shares of Va Tech were trading at ₹1,245, down 2.7 per cent. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,241.5 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 23,330 levels, down by 310 points or 1.33 per cent.

MOFSL has set a target price of ₹1,900, based on 26x FY27E P/E, reflecting roughly +1 standard deviation on an improved outlook. The target implies a potential upside of 54 per cent from Thursday, March 12, closing price of ₹1,279.5 on the NSE.

Here's why MOFSL is bullish on Va Tech Wabag:

Strong order inflows, profitable growth drive outlook

MOFSL said Va Tech Wabag has received a contract worth over ₹1,000 crore from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the refurbishment and O&M of a 45 MLD TTRO plant in Chennai. It has a strong order book of over ₹16,300 crore, roughly five times its FY25 revenue. Additionally, the company has preferred bidder status in orders worth over ₹3,000 crore and a strong ₹150–200 billion bid pipeline (30 per cent win rate).

This provides 15-20 per cent revenue growth visibility over the next 3-4 years. The brokerage noted that the company’s greater focus on large-scale projects in high-margin segments such as EP, industrial, and O&M is expected to support margin expansion.