MOIL share price slips 6% on posting 20% YoY decline in Q4 net profit

MOIL’s total expenses stood at ₹353.53 crore, as compared to ₹332.96 crore Y-o-Y and its total income stood at ₹467.88 crore, as compared to ₹458.2 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in its March update, the company had noted that its provisional manganese ore production stood at 1.64 lakh metric tonnes (MT), up from 1.59 lakh MT in March 2025.