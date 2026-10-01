Moneyview shares make stellar debut, list at 63% premium on BSE

Moneyview shares made a stellar debut on exchanges on Thursday, ahead of the grey market premium.

Moneyview opened at ₹55.61 per share on BSE, 63.56 per cent higher than IPO price and on NSE the shares opened 61.76 per cent higher at ₹55

Ahead of the debut, In the grey market, the latest recorded grey market premium (GMP) was ₹14, indicating an indicative listing price of around ₹14 against the upper issue price of ₹34. This represents a premium of around 42.94 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services noted that long-term investors may continue to track the company’s underlying digital lending and financial services business, supported by increasing adoption of digital credit and its expanding financial product offerings. "Rather than focusing only on today’s listing performance, investors may monitor quarterly revenue growth, loan disbursals, managed AUM, margins, asset quality and operating cash flow," he added.

The offer received bids for 2,289.51 crore shares as against 23.25 crore shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 227.45 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 115.41 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 19.57 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Moneyview was subscribed 98.46 times Moneyview IPO Details Moneyview IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,091.68 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to ₹750 crores and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to ₹341.68 crores. The bidding for the Moneyview IPO opened on September 24, 2026, and will close on September 28, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, 2026.