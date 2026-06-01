Monsoon worries? Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities picks 3 stocks to watch

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities believes Chambal Fertilisers and M&M are favourably placed, while Coromandel looks weak on charts. The analyst flags key levels for these 3 monsoon-related stocks.

Chambal Fertilisers, M&M and Coromandel among 3 monsoon-related stocks on watchlist by Kotak Securities. (Photo: Bloomberg)