Morepen Labs hits new high on huge volume; stock up 191% in 4 months

Morepen Laboratories price movement

Morepen Laboratories' share price hit a new high of ₹135.35, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals, extending its previous day’s upward move in an otherwise weak market. The stock rallied 14 per cent in the past two trading days.

In the past four months, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company zoomed 191 per cent from a level of ₹46.56.

At 03:12 PM, Morepen Labs quoted 6.4 per cent higher at ₹134, compared to a 0.68 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped more than two-fold with a combined 38.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Morepen Labs stock price? Morepen Labs on September 29, 2026, informed that the company submitted its first Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Sitagliptin tablets USP in 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, marking the company’s entry into integrated finished-dose development and regulatory filings. The submission expands Morepen’s existing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) capabilities to include formulation development, bioequivalence, analytical validation, stability studies and regulatory batch manufacturing. Morepen said it currently estimates 24-36 months from submission to approval and commercial supply, subject to FDA review, applicable facility inspections and patent and exclusivity requirements.

The relevant US sitagliptin phosphate salt patent is scheduled to expire in November 2026, with associated paediatric exclusivity extending until May 2027. Morepen said certain manufacturers have separate arrangements permitting earlier entry. The company said the programme strengthens its ability to undertake specialised CDMO assignments spanning API development, finished-dose formulation and regulatory submissions. It plans to build on the capability through customer development programmes, technology transfers, co-development and licensing opportunities. Morepen Labs – Outlook Morepen is progressively expanding from a traditional API business into an innovation-led manufacturing platform focused on long-duration supply contracts, CDMO partnerships, process scale-up, regulated-market customer programs and global pharmaceutical partnerships.