Small-cap pharma player Morepen Laboratories witnessed a 7 per cent surge in its shares to a fresh 52-week high on the bourses on Monday after the company announced the completion of the first phase of manufacturing capacity expansion ahead of schedule.

Morepen Laboratories' share price rose as much as 7.4 per cent to its highest level in a year of Rs 122.14 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the last close of Rs 113.74. The stock has been in an uptrend in three out of the last four trading sessions, rising 17 per cent during this period.

As of 12.15 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 120.32, up 5.79 per cent. A combined 15.85 million shares of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE combined so far.

The stock trades significantly below its all-time high of Rs 234, touched in March 2000. However, it has rallied 192 per cent so far in 2026 and 50 per cent in the last month alone. What's driving Morepen Labs today? The gains in Morepen Labs come on the back of a positive business development announced by the company today involving the first phase of its manufacturing capacity expansion program, which was finished ahead of the previously indicated timeline. "Under this first phase, the Company’s installed reactor capacity for API and CDMO has increased from 535 KL to 614 KL. This capacity enhancement strengthens the company’s manufacturing readiness for the ongoing scale-up of commercial CDMO supplies, while also supporting its existing API business and future customer programs," said the company in the exchange filing.