Most Tata stocks slip as Tata Sons-Trusts dispute threatens legal battle

A majority of Tata group stocks traded lower on Monday as the tussle between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the group’s holding company escalated, raising the possibility of a legal battle over the issue.

Tata Chemicals was the biggest loser in early trade today as it declined 3 per cent. It was followed by NELCO, which lost 2.7 per cent. Tata Power, Tata Investment and Tata Technologies were down 2 per cent each. Furthermore, Tata Capital, Tata Motors PV, Tata Communications, TCS and Tata Motors lost 1 per cent, with the last two names recovering to trade flat with a positive bias.

On the flip side, Tata Steel, Tejas Networks, Indian Hotels , Voltas and Tata Consumer were up 1-3 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that Tata group saga has been taking twists and turns, and with the boardroom battle playing out in public forums, it is creating more uncertainty for the group. "This is completely unwarranted and unanticipated." Tata tussle to reach courts? Tata Trusts has called the resolution to reappoint Chandra as chairman for a third term "invalid". Meanwhile, a Business Standard report stated that Tata Trusts, which is also the largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is preparing for a court battle, if required, to challenge Chandra's reappointment.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a social media post on Sunday stated that he had entered the fray in the Tata dispute, signalling that the legal process could now be fast-tracked. READ MORE The Trusts also said that the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons do not leave board decisions to a simple headcount of directors. On September 17, the Tata Sons board passed a resolution supporting a third term for Chandra as chairman, with a 4:1 vote in his favour. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and one of the nominee directors on the Tata Sons board.

Chandrasekaran had written to the board last month stating that he would not seek a third term as chairman. Should you avoid Tata stocks? Analsyst believe retail investors need to sell these stocks in panic as most of the companies are fundamentally strong. Bathini said that as far as the individual businesses are concerned, by and large, they have individual CEOs at every business-segment level, so the individual businesses are operating as usual. However, the kind of uncertainty being created at the group level, particularly with respect to the management and the tussle between the Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts, has been an overhang for the stocks in the short to medium term, he believes. Analsyst believe retail investors need to sell these stocks in panic as most of the companies are fundamentally strong.

"Tata group stocks have always enjoyed a premium valuation because of the group's strong corporate governance. But if this uncertainty persists, it could compress the high P/E multiples that Tata group stocks have enjoyed in recent years," he added. Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global, said that flagship entities like TCS, Tata Motors, or Tata Steel operate independently with strong asset bases, resilient cash flows, and dedicated professional management teams whose day-to-day business functions remain largely insulated from holding-company friction. However, the dispute highlights distinct structural risks. She added that if the holding company transitions toward a public market debut, it will shift supply dynamics and cross-holding valuations for entities like Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation. Therefore, long-term investors should remain selective.