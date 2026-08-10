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Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal AMC surpasses ₹2 trillion assets under management in August

Motilal Oswal AMC surpasses ₹2 trillion assets under management in August

During FY2026, Motilal Oswal AMC expanded its product suite by launching 18 passive mutual funds and 5 active mutual funds

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
The asset manager said its Mutual Fund, AIF and PMS businesses crossed the ₹2-trillion mark, supported by product launches and strong SIP additions during FY26
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 3:48 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company on Monday announced that its total Assets Under Management (AUM) across its Mutual Fund, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) businesses crossed ₹2 trillion in August.

During FY2026, Motilal Oswal AMC expanded its product suite by launching 18 passive mutual funds and 5 active mutual funds. It added 56.08 lakh SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) during FY2026 and recorded a SIP inflow of ₹16,479 crore.

"We have remained committed to building high growth in earnings focused portfolios, following our QGLP investment philosophy, with a long-term perspective backed by disciplined risk management," Prateek Agrawal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Motilal OswalMotilal Oswal Financial ServicesAsset ManagementMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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