Motilal Oswal bullish on defence sector; BEL top pick for 20% upside

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a positive outlook on the defence sector, saying a fresh growth phase is on the anvil as focus would now shift toward the replenishment and upgrades. This is likely to open up export markets for defence players, apart from the domestic defence ordering.

The brokerage said that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) remains its top pick from the space, and maintained its estimates. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹510, based on the 45x two-year forward earnings.

BEL currently trades at 42.4x/36.1x FY27E/FY28E EPS. The target price implies an upside of 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹419.85.

Motilal Oswal has also maintained 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Aeronautics, Astra Microwave Products, and Zen Technologies for a target price of ₹5,500, ₹1,580, and ₹1,400, respectively. On Bharat Dynamics, the brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating for a target of ₹1,150. Defense replenishment, upgrades to ramp up According to Motilal Oswal, with a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift toward the replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms. Focus would also be more on drones, anti-drones, electronic warfare, air defence control systems and active protection systems.

Defence capex Notably, the Finance Commission acknowledged that there is a need to increase overall spending in the defence sector considering the recent geopolitical situations and hostility at Indian borders. The enhanced allocation should be aimed at capacity building, and modernisation on the capex side, rather than the revenue side. Accordingly, the Commission recommended a much higher 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase in capex, which it believes will support the armed forces in achieving multi-domain operational capabilities. It expects these orders, along with large platform orders, to start materialising during FY27. In the near term, the easing of supply chain issues and the finalisation of large orders for select players would be a key watch.

Motilal Oswal noted that the domestic defence production rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.7 trillion in FY26, surpassing estimates, while defence exports jumped 63 per cent to ₹38,400 crore. When it comes to export, India currently supplies defence equipment to over 80 countries, with exports ranging from BrahMos missiles and Akash air-defence systems to radars and naval vessels. According to Motilal Oswalif defense capex grows at a higher rate, the share of procurement from domestic players will increase too. It expects total defense production to reach ₹3 trillion by FY29-30. The total defense exports could double from FY25 levels, reaching ₹500 billion by FY29-30. According to Motilal Oswalif defense capex grows at a higher rate, the share of procurement from domestic players will increase too. It expects total defense production to reach ₹3 trillion by FY29-30. The total defense exports could double from FY25 levels, reaching ₹500 billion by FY29-30.