Global brokerage UBS has turned bullish on Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating, citing the company’s transition to an AUM-led platform that supports non-linear earnings growth.

The brokerage has valued MOFSL using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) approach, arriving at a target price of ₹1,150 per share. This implies a valuation multiple of around 19x FY27 estimated earnings, slightly below one standard deviation of its historical mean. UBS has assigned higher multiples to the company’s asset-light businesses—AMC at 28x, private wealth at 25x, and wealth management at 18x—while applying a lower 14x multiple to the capital markets segment based on FY28 estimates.

According to UBS analyst Neeraj Toshniwal, historical valuation multiples are becoming less relevant as MOFSL’s business model evolves, with an increasing contribution from fee-based income streams reshaping its earnings profile. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Meanwhile, MOFSL shares rose 5.59 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹938.2 on Monday, June 15. At 11:20 AM, the counter was trading at ₹933.65, up 5 per cent over its previous close. The assigned target price implies an upside of 23.17 per cent from the current market price. Structural beneficiary of financialisation-led AUM expansion MOFSL, UBS believes, is well placed to benefit from India’s ongoing financialisation, with exposure to fast-growing AUM pools in wealth and asset management. The brokerage expects mutual fund AUM to grow at an 18 per cent CAGR by FY30E, while HNI wealth and alternatives are projected to expand at over 20 per cent CAGR.

The firm is transitioning towards an AUM-led, annuity-driven model, where growth is increasingly linked to client assets rather than transaction volumes. UBS expects AUM to expand at a 21 per cent CAGR over FY26–29E, driving a 19 per cent revenue CAGR. The brokerage also believes the market is underappreciating MOFSL’s shift towards higher-quality, recurring wealth and distribution earnings, which reduces broking cyclicality and supports a 22 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26–29E. “Based on our PEG ratio analysis, we think the stock offers attractive risk-reward, trading at 15x one-year forward P/E, slightly above its three-year average,” said UBS. Operating leverage to drive non-linear earnings growth According to UBS, MOFSL’s business model carries strong operating leverage typical of scalable AUM platforms. It expects a 22 per cent operating profit CAGR (FY26–29E), ahead of revenue growth of 19 per cent, driven by moderating cost growth of 13 per cent as investments scale.

READ | L&T share price gains 4% on West Asia deal; analysts stay bullish While yields may moderate with scale, UBS said this would be offset by a richer product mix and improving productivity of relationship managers, supporting margin expansion, lower cost-to-income ratios, and a shift from linear, volume-led earnings to non-linear, platform-led earnings growth. Mix shift towards AMC and private wealth AUM growth is increasingly being driven by AMC and private wealth segments, which are structurally higher-growth, asset-light, and deliver superior return ratios. UBS models a 23 per cent AUM CAGR for AMC and a 25 per cent CAGR for private wealth over FY26–29E, supporting a stronger consolidated profit mix.