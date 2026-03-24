Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Urban Company; sees 14% upside

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Urban Company with a ‘Neutral’ rating and target price of ₹125, implying 14 per cent upside from its previous close. The brokerage believes Urban company is well positioned to benefit from the gradual shift of India’s fragmented home services market towards organised, tech-led platforms, though current valuations limit near-term upside. At 9:33 AM, Urban Company shares were trading 1.82 per cent higher at ₹112.1 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.5 per cent at 73,788.88.

The broader home services market, estimated at around $60 billion in FY25, is expected to expand on the back of rising urbanisation, higher incomes, and increasingly time-constrained lifestyles. Technology platforms are also addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the offline market, such as inconsistent service quality, opaque pricing, and weak after-sales support.

Strong growth runway, but low online penetration The online full-stack home services segment stood at ₹4,100–4,300 crore in FY25 and is projected to grow at an 18–22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25–30. However, online penetration remains below 1 per cent, indicating a long runway for growth. Urban Company currently commands around 70 per cent share of the online market, though this is expected to moderate to about 55 per cent over time as competition intensifies, while still retaining leadership. Consumption, urbanisation to drive long-term growth The India consumer services business is expected to remain the key growth driver, with net transaction value (NTV) projected to grow at 17 per cent CAGR over FY25–37E, supported by rising urbanisation, increasing category adoption, and gradual online penetration.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Margins are also likely to improve, with Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) expected to expand by around 840 basis points (bps) over the same period, aided by operating leverage, better micro-market density, and a higher share of repeat users. Adjacencies offer additional growth levers Urban Company is also building adjacencies to deepen its ecosystem. The Native segment, which includes water purifiers and electronic door locks, leverages its servicing network to enhance customer stickiness and is expected to emerge as a higher-margin growth driver. Meanwhile, InstaHelp, focused on on-demand domestic assistance, represents an early-stage opportunity. However, it may weigh on near-term profitability due to continued investments in onboarding, training, and supply expansion.