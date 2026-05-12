Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Auto; here's why TVS Motor is top bet

India’s automobile sector is increasingly positioning itself for a structurally stronger growth cycle, supported by resilient consumer demand, improving profitability, and a rapidly evolving mobility landscape. While post-festive seasonality has moderated headline growth rates, underlying demand trends remain healthy across urban and rural markets, indicating that the sector’s recovery is becoming broader and more sustainable.

A key differentiator in the current cycle is the sharp acceleration in premiumisation. Consumers are steadily migrating toward higher-value vehicles and feature-rich offerings, driven by rising disposable incomes, easier financing availability, and changing consumption patterns. This shift is not only lifting average realisations but also fundamentally improving earnings quality across the sector.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Revenue growth is increasingly outpacing volume expansion, reflecting the industry’s ability to command stronger pricing power without relying on aggressive discounting. Margin performance has emerged as another major positive. Higher utilisation levels are driving operating leverage benefits, while moderation in select commodity costs has eased pressure on input expenses. Combined with disciplined inventory management and calibrated production planning, this has enabled manufacturers and suppliers to sustain healthy profitability despite a mixed cost environment. Importantly, channel inventories remain balanced, reducing the risk of oversupply and protecting pricing discipline across segments. Beyond cyclical recovery, the industry is now entering a period of structural transformation led by electrification and technology adoption. Regulatory support for cleaner mobility is accelerating electric vehicle (EV) penetration, particularly in two-wheelers and three-wheelers, creating new growth avenues across the automotive ecosystem. Policy measures aimed at curbing internal combustion engine dependency are expected to materially reshape demand patterns over the medium term, benefiting companies with scalable EV platforms, strong supply-chain integration, and diversified manufacturing capabilities.

Simultaneously, export recovery and global diversification are emerging as incremental growth catalysts. Manufacturers with expanding international footprints and strong order visibility are increasingly better positioned to outperform broader global automobile production trends. New product launches, technology-led differentiation, and investments in next-generation mobility solutions are also reinforcing competitive positioning across the sector. Looking ahead, growth is expected to normalise on a higher base, but the medium-term outlook remains firmly constructive. Rural recovery, replacement demand, premiumisation, and EV-led disruption are likely to remain the sector’s primary growth engines. At the same time, improving product mix, scale efficiencies, and disciplined cost structures should continue to support margin resilience. The Indian automobile sector is no longer merely a cyclical recovery story. It is increasingly evolving into a structurally stronger earnings and innovation-led opportunity, backed by changing consumer behavior, cleaner mobility adoption, and a more disciplined industry framework.

TVS Motors: ₹4,073 TVS Motor’s long-term growth is driven by consistent market share gains across domestic and export markets, strong product portfolio and expanding EV presence. Gradual margin improvement, premiumisation, and scale benefits support sustained profitability, positioning the company to maintain strong earnings growth and premium valuations over the medium term. The company continues to deliver strong operational performance led by robust volume growth across motorcycles, scooters, and 3Ws, along with improving realisations. Export recovery and strong traction in EVs, which are now gross margin positive, further support growth, while higher marketing spends and input cost pressures remain near-term monitorables. We expect revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent/26 per cent/29 per cent over FY25–28E, driven by volume growth, margin expansion, and EV scale-up.