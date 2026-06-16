Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Banks; top picks are SBI, ICICI Bank

RBI's forex push may bring $50 billion relief to banks and the rupee
The Reserve Bank of India's latest measures to attract foreign currency deposits and overseas borrowings could provide a meaningful near-term boost to the banking system, forex reserves and the rupee.
By reopening a concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs), the central bank is effectively reviving a playbook that worked during the 2013 currency crisis.
Under the new framework, banks can raise FCNR(B) deposits for 3-5 years and swap them into rupees without bearing hedging costs, while also getting exemptions from CRR and SLR requirements.
At the same time, overseas foreign currency borrowings can be hedged with the RBI at a concessional 1.5 per cent cost, significantly lower than prevailing market hedging rates. The immediate impact is likely to be visible in deposit mobilisation and liquidity conditions.
Analysts estimate potential forex inflows of $40-50 billion in FY27, with FCNR(B) inflows expected to accelerate sharply during the traditionally strong July-August remittance season. During the previous such scheme in FY14, FCNR(B) deposits had surged by $27 billion and helped stabilise the currency.
For banks, the economics are compelling. FCNR(B) deposit rates have already been raised from roughly 3-4 per cent to 6-7 per cent, making them attractive for non-resident depositors. Meanwhile, lower hedging costs on overseas borrowings could reduce funding costs by 200-250 basis points, supporting credit growth without materially increasing balance sheet pressure.
The broader significance, however, lies in currency stability. Foreign institutional investors
have sold an estimated $45 billion from Indian markets since CY24, partly due to rupee depreciation concerns. A more stable USD/INR trajectory - analysts expect the rupee to strengthen toward 93-94 levels in the near term; could help ease FII outflows and improve sentiment toward financial stocks.
That said, the benefits will not be evenly distributed across the sector. Banks with strong NRI franchises, extensive overseas presence and large liability bases are expected to capture a disproportionate share of inflows. Profitability gains will also depend on how effectively banks deploy these funds into loans while maintaining pricing discipline.
The medium-term outlook for the banking sector remains constructive, supported by healthy credit growth, stable asset quality and improving liquidity conditions. While the RBI's measures may be temporary in nature, they provide an important buffer against external volatility and reinforce confidence in India’s financial stability framework.
ICICI Bank
Target Price: ₹1,750 ICICI Bank
remains well-positioned with a strong retail and corporate franchise, backed by best-in-class asset quality, stable margins, and consistent execution. Its diversified loan mix, improving deposit franchise, and disciplined risk management support sustainable RoA-led growth over the medium term.
Performance in 4QFY26 remained strong, with PAT at INR137b (+8.5 per cent YoY) driven by negligible provisions and steady core income. Advances grew 15.8 per cent YoY, while deposits rose 11.4 per cent YoY with CASA improving to 41.4 per cent. NIMs stayed resilient at 4.32 per cent, and asset quality strengthened further with GNPA/NNPA at 1.4 per cent/0.33 per cent, reflecting strong recoveries and controlled stress. We expect ICICI Bank to sustain ~2.25 per cent RoA over FY27-28E, supported by steady loan growth, stable margins, and low credit costs (~0.4–0.5 per cent). Strong operating performance and improving growth traction should drive gradual rerating, reinforcing our buy stance.
SBIN
Target Price: ₹1,300 State Bank of India
remains well-positioned to sustain market share gains, backed by its leadership across deposits and lending, strong retail franchise, improving corporate credit demand, and deep digital penetration through YONO. Granular deposits, prudent underwriting, and low borrower concentration continue to support earnings resilience and balance sheet strength.
FY26 witnessed healthy business momentum, with the loan book growing 17 per cent led by retail, SME, and corporate segments, particularly across renewables, data centres, metals, and infrastructure. Asset quality improved further with low slippages, strong recoveries, and reduced stressed asset concentration, while margin moderation was largely driven by rate transmission.
We expect growth to remain supported by a strong credit pipeline, favourable credit-deposit ratio, and operating leverage from digital initiatives. We estimate the loan book to deliver a 13.6 per cent CAGR over FY26-28, alongside stable asset quality, controlled credit costs, and an earnings CAGR of 8 per cent, supporting RoA/RoE of ~1.0 per cent/15.5 per cent. (Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are its own.)