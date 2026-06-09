Plastic pipes sector poised for a healthier growth cycle after navigating FY26 volatility

After enduring one of its most volatile periods in recent years, India's plastic piping industry appears to be entering a healthier growth phase. The sector witnessed a meaningful recovery in the final quarter of FY26, supported by improving demand conditions, channel restocking and a sharp rebound in PVC resin prices, setting the stage for a more constructive FY27.

The recovery gained momentum during March 2026 as PVC resin prices surged nearly 64 per cent year-on-year amid global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. This triggered aggressive inventory replenishment across the distribution channel after several quarters of lean stocking. Organised players benefited the most, reporting strong volume growth and improved profitability, aided by operating leverage, richer product mix and inventory gains.

While the sharp correction in PVC prices following the temporary removal of import duties could create near-term challenges in the first quarter of FY27, including inventory losses and realisation pressures, the broader demand environment remains supportive. Plumbing demand continues to demonstrate resilience due to its essential nature in residential construction and renovation, while infrastructure-related demand is expected to strengthen as execution improves across water supply, sewage treatment, gas distribution and urban development projects. A notable trend emerging from the recent volatility is the acceleration of industry consolidation. Smaller regional manufacturers continue to grapple with raw-material price fluctuations, working capital constraints and balance-sheet pressures. In contrast, organised players have leveraged stronger brands, wider distribution networks and superior supply-chain capabilities to gain market share.

The sector is also undergoing a structural transformation. Value-added categories such as CPVC, industrial piping, gas distribution solutions and drainage systems are growing faster than traditional applications, supporting premiumization and margin resilience. At the same time, manufacturers are increasing investments in capacity expansion, decentralised production facilities, branding initiatives and backward integration to enhance competitiveness and reduce dependence on imported raw materials. Despite periodic fluctuations in PVC prices, the medium-term outlook remains encouraging. India's PVC demand is projected to remain significantly ahead of domestic supply, supporting long-term growth opportunities. Combined with recovering housing demand, infrastructure-led spending and continued migration toward organised brands, the sector appears well positioned for a sustained growth cycle after navigating the challenges of FY26.

Astral: Target price– ₹1,950 Astral Limited has built a diversified building-materials platform spanning plumbing pipes, adhesives, paints, bathware, and construction chemicals, supported by decentralised manufacturing, widening SKU depth, and backward integration initiatives. Strong cash generation, negative net debt, expanding distribution, and increasing value-added products continue strengthening market-share gains and margin visibility. Q4FY26 performance was primarily driven by 24 per cent Y-o-Y plumbing volume growth and improved gross margins despite volatile PVC prices. Plumbing EBIT margin expanded 280bp Y-o-Y to 19.1 per cent, aided by operating leverage and richer mix, while adhesives profitability weakened due to raw-material pressure and one-time branding expenditure linked to the Bondtite campaign. We expect revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 18 per cent/25 per cent/37 per cent over FY26-28, supported by plumbing volume growth, CPVC backward integration, distribution expansion, and scaling adjacencies including paints, bathware, and construction chemicals. Margins are expected to improve through utilisation ramp-up, higher polymer prices, improved product mix, and 200bp benefit from CPVC resin integration post stabilisation.

Supreme Industries: Target price – ₹4,320 Supreme Industries ’ outlook remains strong, supported by the recovery in PVC demand, stable pricing, and continued leadership in the plastic piping segment. Incremental capacity additions, supported by planned capex and steady expansion, along with diversification into high-growth segments like CPVC and industrial fittings, position the company well for sustained double-digit volume growth and healthy return ratios. Performance in Q4FY26 was robust, with revenue growing 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,530 crore and Ebitda rising 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹620 crore, driven by strong volume growth and margin expansion of 390bp to 17.7 per cent. PAT increased 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹430 crore, led by operating leverage and improved realisations, particularly in the piping segment, which saw 18 per cent volume growth. With macro headwinds easing and margins stabilising, we expect strong earnings momentum with 16–23 per cent CAGR across key metrics over FY26–28E, reinforcing a positive outlook.