Motilal Oswal shares dive 11% despite 10% rise in Q1 profit; AUM tops ₹2trn

Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares extended their losing streak to a fourth straight session on Friday, falling as much as 11 per cent in intraday trade despite the company reporting strong numbers for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock opened marginally higher at ₹944.50, but soon reversed the gains and slipped into the red, hitting an intraday low of ₹839.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 12:10 PM, the stock was significantly underperforming the markets, trading 8 per cent lower at ₹863.50. According to NSE data, more than 10 million shares of the stockbroking firm had changed hands.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 results In an exchange filing, Motilal Oswal Financial Services informed that it has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,273.7 crore in Q1 of FY27 as against a loss of ₹219 crore in Q4FY26. On a Y-o-Y basis, the profit was up 10 per cent. The firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,425.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹2,679.2 crore reported in the preceding year. On a Y-o-Y basis, the revenue surged by 25 per cent. The company, in a release, said that it has posted the highest-ever quarterly total PAT of ₹1,513 crore, including Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) in Q1FY27, led by strong growth in Asset Management business.

Asset Management (AMC & MO Alternates) PAT grew by 73 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹245 crore in the quarter and is now the largest contributor to PAT at 40 per cent. Total Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by 31 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis at ₹2.12 trillion. The Private Wealth Management's Q1FY27 revenue grew by 42 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹157 crore, while the Wealth Management's topline increased by 26 per cent. Q1 brokerage revenue surged by 6 per cent Y-o-Y and its overall Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) Market share (including Commodity) came in at 7.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company said that Crisil has upgraded its long-term credit rating to AA+ Stable. Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock: Analyst view Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that technically, the stock is now testing its 200-day moving average near ₹860, making this a crucial support level. A decisive close below the 200 DMA could extend the correction towards the ₹800 - 810 support zone. On the upside, the stock will regain positive momentum only after a sustained move above ₹950, which would indicate renewed buying interest. "Until a clear reversal or a strong support-based setup emerges, it is advisable to avoid fresh buying and wait for a more favorable risk-reward opportunity," he said.