While the brokerage is upbeat on the company’s strong growth trajectory over the next few years, supported by its wide SBI branch network, large agency base, and a gradual shift toward higher-margin products, it anticipated implementation of commission caps may disrupt bancassurance economics, posing near-term risks to new business growth and distribution expansion. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has trimmed its target on SBI Life Insurance to ₹2,400 from ₹2,570 per share, reiterating ‘Buy’, implying about 24 per cent upside from its previous close.While the brokerage is upbeat on the company’s strong growth trajectory over the next few years, supported by its wide SBI branch network, large agency base, and a gradual shift toward higher-margin products, it anticipated implementation of commission caps may disrupt bancassurance economics, posing near-term risks to new business growth and distribution expansion.

Consistent compounder

The brokerage said SBI Life has been a consistent compounder, delivering an annualised premium equivalent (APE) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent during FY20-25, compared with 6 per cent for the industry. In FY26 year-to-date, the insurer’s APE has grown 15 per cent year-on-year (y-o-Y), ahead of the 13 per cent growth seen for the industry.

Motilal Oswal expects the company’s growth momentum to remain broadly stable at around 15 per cent during FY26-28, aided by deeper penetration of the SBI bancassurance ecosystem, improving agent productivity, and better product mix. Shift to higher-margin products in focus The brokerage said SBI Life is gradually rebalancing its portfolio toward traditional products, which typically carry better margins, while reducing the share of unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) in individual APE from around 67 per cent currently to about 60 per cent over time. READ | LG Electronics gears up for growth on multiple tailwinds, say analysts At the same time, the protection business is growing significantly faster than the overall business, with management aiming to raise its contribution to 9-9.5 per cent of individual APE. According to the report, this product mix shift could further improve the company’s growth trajectory from the current mid-teen level.

Margins seen holding up despite near-term headwinds Motilal Oswal expects the insurer’s value of new business (VNB) margin to remain in the 26-28 per cent range, supported by a richer product mix, strong operating efficiency, and rising rider attachments, despite temporary pressure from the loss of input tax credit. The brokerage further expects VNB margin to expand by 50 basis points (bps) each in FY27 and FY28, reaching 28.5 per cent in FY28. With sustained APE growth, stable margins, and disciplined cost control, the report estimates SBI Life can deliver around 18 per cent operating return on embedded value (RoEV) going forward.