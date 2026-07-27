Mphasis shares rise 3% after in-line Q1; Nomura keeps Buy, sees 12% upside

Mphasis Ltd.'s share price gained 3.4 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 3.33 per cent spike in revenue quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) for the June (Q1FY2) quarterly results.

Brokerage firm Nomura noted that the company's revenue came "in-line" with its estimate of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth. The information technology company's revenue came at ₹4,384 crore versus ₹4,242.66 crore.

Mphasis reported a 17.46 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹4,384.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter, compared with ₹3,732.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s net profit on a quarter-on-quarter basis fell 3.94 per cent to ₹489.51 crore compared to ₹509.6 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY26). However, profit rose 10.82 in Q1FY27, compared with ₹441.70 crore in Q1FY26

Nomura said the growth was driven by the TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom) vertical, which was up over 15.5 per cent on a quarterly basis due to ramp-up of recent deals, while the Logistics vertical declined 15.7 per cent q-o-q due to macro and geopolitical uncertainties. However, the Ebit margin at 14.8 per cent was down 60 basis points q-o-q. Nomura highlighted that the management continues to guide to Ebit margin of 14.75-15.75 per cent for FY27E. The dip in Q1FY27 EBIT margin was largely due to ramp-up costs for new deal wins and TAP acquisition. Drop in utilisation, made in anticipation of Q2 growth, also contributed to the margin dip. Management noted that Insurance segment profitability is expected to normalise over the next two quarters, the brokerage said.

Nomura has revised its FY27-28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 1-4 per cent after factoring in the latest quarterly results. It has marginally cut the target price to ₹2,620 from ₹2,640, while maintaining a Buy rating on the stock. Mphasis share price The IT giant's counter as of 1:39 PM was trading 2.45 per cent higher at ₹2,344 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.82 per cent at 23,963.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 3.4 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹2,368.50 per share. The stock has declined 2.81 per cent over the past one week, while the Nifty IT index gained 1.19 per cent during the same period. Over the one-month period, Mphasis delivered a 3.64 per cent return, compared with a 7.97 per cent rise in the Nifty IT index.