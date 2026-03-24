The buying of information technology (IT) stocks came amid depreciation in the rupee and overall positive market sentiment. The Indian rupee in the afternoon trade was seen holding 93.88 levels against the US dollar. On Monday, the domestic currency had hit a fresh record low of 93.94 versus the greenback on March 23, 2026, extending its year-to-date (Y-T-D) depreciation to 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, overall market sentiments were positive after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that America and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in West Asia.”

“Sustained elevated crude levels are likely to push inflation higher, which in turn may impact growth projections negatively, adding further pressure on the rupee. The macro backdrop remains fragile, and currency weakness is expected to persist as long as geopolitical tensions and energy prices remain elevated. In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade within a weak range of 93.25–94.25,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities.

The announcement also brought the crude oil prices down. Brent futures fell $12.25, or 10.9 per cent, ‌to settle at $99.94 a barrel on Monday. However, the prices rose to $102 per barrel after Iranian state media said no direct talks had taken place between the two countries.

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on attacks targeting Iran’s power infrastructure, strikes were reported at energy facilities in the cities of Isfahan and Khorramshahr, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The report said a gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in northern Isfahan were hit on Tuesday, damaging parts of the facility and several nearby homes. In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, a district official said.