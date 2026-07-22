MPS hits 20% upper circuit as Q1 PAT jumps 43%; board okays Singapore WOS

In an exchange filing, MPS said its revenue from operations increased 20.38 per cent to ₹224.24 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹186.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53.03 per cent to ₹76.96 crore from ₹50.29 crore in Q1FY26.

Check Q1 Results Today Profit after tax (PAT) climbed 42.99 per cent to ₹50.39 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹35.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Alongside the financial results, MPS informed the exchanges that its board had approved the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in Singapore. The company will invest up to ₹1 crore towards subscription to the share capital of the proposed subsidiary, to be made in one or more tranches, subject to applicable compliances.