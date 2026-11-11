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MRF shares gain after Q2 results; Centrum bullish, sees margin recovery

MRF's revenue from operations rose by almost 18 per cent to ₹8,524 crore, while total expenses grew by more than 22 per cent

MRF shares gain after Q2 results; Centrum bullish, sees margin recovery
MRF shares gain after Q2 results; Centrum bullish, sees margin recovery
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 11:57 AM IST
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Shares of MRF gained over 1 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the tyre maker reported its Q2FY27 results. Centrum retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing expectations of easing input costs and a recovery in margins ahead. 
 
The company's counter at 11:45 AM was trading 0.74 per cent higher at ₹1,26,030 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 1.34 per cent up at 25,381.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.09 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,26,475.per share.
 
MRF Q2FY27 result 
 
MRF reported a near 28 per cent fall in second-quarter profit, as ​higher costs for raw materials overshadowed ​strong demand for its tyres.
 
The Wanderer tyre maker's ‌profit fell to ₹369 crore in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹512 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations rose by almost 18 per cent to ₹8,524 crore, while total expenses grew by more than 22 per cent, driven largely by a rise in material costs related to ‌war in the Middle East.
 
Cost of materials consumed grew by about 44 per cent during the quarter.
 
MRF, ‌which makes tyres certified by Suzuki for use in ‌its superbikes, declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the financial year ‌ending March ​31.
 
Centurm on MRF
 
MRF's 2QFY27 revenues came in line with Centrum’s estimates. The gross margins declined by 100bps Q-o-Q driven by commodity inflation. The Ebitda margin came at 10.7 per cent. The company has taken price hikes and cost management measures that partially offset raw material inflation, the brokerage said.
 
The profitability of the Indian tyre industry, including MRF, is driven largely by commodity benefits rather than structural gains/change. “We believe crude-derivative inflation has been priced in and easing input costs will support margin recovery going ahead,” Centrum said.
 
Centrum values MRF at 20 times its estimated earnings per share (EPS) for FY29 and has maintained its target price of ₹1,42,000. The brokerage has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.
  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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