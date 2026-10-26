MRPL share price zooms 12% in muted market; among most active stocks on NSE

MRPL share price: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares were in high demand during Monday's trading session even as the markets remained listless. The counter opened on a flat not and soon reversed the course to trade higher, hitting an intraday high of ₹182, up 12 per cent.

As of 1:15 PM, the stock traded firmly in the green near the day's high at ₹181 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

MRPL also featured among the top three most active equities on the NSE by both volume and value in the afternoon session. As per exchange data, nearly 80 million shares, worth ₹1,387.19 crore, changed hands.

MRPL, a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It is engaged in the business of refining crude oil, petrochemical business, and more. MRPL Q2 results For the For the July-September quarter (Q2FY27), the company had reported revenue growth of 43.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32,500 crore, and its adjusted PAT increased to ₹2,019.5 crore from ₹6,274 million in Q2FY26. Post earnings, Choice Institutional Equities in a note said that MRPL's strong performance was driven by higher product realisations and sustained strength in middle-distillate cracks. Supported by inventory gains, Ebitda in margin in Q2 expanded by 351 bps Y-o-Y to 10.1 per cent, while operational flexibility remained intact.

The brokerage expects diesel prices to remain elevated through FY27, supporting strong earnings growth for standalone refiners in 2HFY27. Seasonally higher petroleum product demand during October–December, coupled with relatively softer crude oil demand, should support stronger product cracks and expansion in gross refining margins (GRMs). Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "We expect elevated crack spreads to sustain through 2HFY27, providing further upside to refining profitability," Choice had said in a note as it maintained 'Buy' rating on MRPL stock, with an unchanged target price of ₹215. MRPL stock: Technical view Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that MRPL has witnessed a sharp recovery from lower levels, indicating renewed buying interest. However, the stock is approaching a crucial resistance zone at ₹184–185, which has acted as a significant hurdle in recent sessions.