Shares of Mrugesh Trading Ltd have surged nearly 285 per cent in six months, climbing from ₹34.78 to ₹133.85, taking the company's market capitalisation to approximately ₹9,670 crore even as its latest quarterly financial results show relatively modest earnings.

The stock closed at ₹140.54 on November 27, gaining 5 per cent over its previous close of ₹133.85 and touching a fresh record high, according to stock exchange data.

The rally has been even more pronounced over a longer period: from ₹3.65 on November 26, 2025, the share price has risen more than 3,560 per cent in a year.

The extraordinary market performance comes against the backdrop of an improvement in the company's September-quarter results, with Mrugesh Trading reporting a return to profitability after posting a loss in the corresponding period last year.

The scale of the stock-market rally comes company's improved earnings profile. Its net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 was ₹14.21 lakh, compared to a loss of ₹2.92 lakh a year earlier. Total income increased to ₹2.19 crore from ₹98.25 lakh, a growth of approximately 123 per cent. Revenue from operations rose 74.4 per cent to ₹1.71 crore, while other income contributed another ₹47.89 lakh. The company reported a profit before tax of ₹14.21 lakh against a loss of ₹2.92 lakh in the year-ago quarter. Mrugesh Trading is engaged in commodity trading, with a focus on agricultural commodities and bulk goods. Its activities include sourcing and distribution through supplier and partner networks, connecting producers with domestic markets.