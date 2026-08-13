MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions

MSCI has announced changes to its India indices as part of its latest periodic review, with the revisions set to take effect from the close of August 31, 2026. The MSCI India Domestic Index will see four additions, Adani Energy Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Laurus Labs and Lenskart Solutions, with no deletions.

The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will see a broader reshuffle, with 12 stocks added and 19 removed, resulting in a net reduction of seven constituents. The changes are closely watched by investors as MSCI indices are tracked by global institutional and passive funds, potentially triggering portfolio rebalancing and changes in stock-specific flows.

MSCI India Domestic Index’s Addition Adani Energy Solutions

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Laurus Labs

Lenskart Solutions. Deletions: None Net: 4 stocks added MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index Additions Amagi Media Labs

Ather Energy

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

E2E Networks

Embassy Developments

Patanjali Foods

Rubicon Research

Sedemac Mechatronics

Sky Gold and Diamonds

United Breweries

Urban Company

WeWork India Management. Deletions Aurionpro Solutions

CMS Info Systems

Entero Healthcare Solutions

GMR Power & Urban Infra

ICRA

Latent View Analytics

Laurus Labs

MAS Financial Services

Mastek

MOIL

Network18 Media & Investments

Nippon Life India Asset Management

PTC India

Rallis India

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

RattanIndia Power

Star Cement

Transrail Lighting

Valor Estate. Net: 12 stocks added and 19 deleted, resulting in a net reduction of 7 stocks.