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Home / Markets / News / MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions

MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions

The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will see a broader reshuffle, with 12 stocks added and 19 removed.

MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions
MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions
Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 8:55 AM IST
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MSCI has announced changes to its India indices as part of its latest periodic review, with the revisions set to take effect from the close of August 31, 2026. The MSCI India Domestic Index will see four additions, Adani Energy Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Laurus Labs and Lenskart Solutions, with no deletions.
 
The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will see a broader reshuffle, with 12 stocks added and 19 removed, resulting in a net reduction of seven constituents. The changes are closely watched by investors as MSCI indices are tracked by global institutional and passive funds, potentially triggering portfolio rebalancing and changes in stock-specific flows.
 

MSCI India Domestic Index’s Addition

 
  • Adani Energy Solutions
  • Billionbrains Garage Ventures
  • Laurus Labs
  • Lenskart Solutions.
 
Deletions: None
 
Net: 4 stocks added 
 

MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index Additions

  • Amagi Media Labs
  • Ather Energy
  • Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
  • E2E Networks
  • Embassy Developments
  • Patanjali Foods
  • Rubicon Research
  • Sedemac Mechatronics
  • Sky Gold and Diamonds
  • United Breweries
  • Urban Company 
  • WeWork India Management.
 

Deletions

  • Aurionpro Solutions
  • CMS Info Systems
  • Entero Healthcare Solutions
  • GMR Power & Urban Infra
  • ICRA
  • Latent View Analytics
  • Laurus Labs
  • MAS Financial Services
  • Mastek
  • MOIL
  • Network18 Media & Investments
  • Nippon Life India Asset Management
  • PTC India
  • Rallis India
  • Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
  • RattanIndia Power
  • Star Cement
  • Transrail Lighting
  • Valor Estate.
 
Net: 12 stocks added and 19 deleted, resulting in a net reduction of 7 stocks.
 
The MSCI conducts periodic index reviews to reassess its global equity constituents based on criteria such as market capitalisation, liquidity, and free-float.
 
Why are MSCI index changes significant for investors?
 
MSCI’s global indices are widely tracked by institutional and passive investors seeking exposure to emerging markets. Consequently, such index revisions often lead to large portfolio flows, making them closely watched events in global equity markets.
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Topics :GrowwLenskartAdani Stock Market Todaystock market tradingNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarkets

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

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