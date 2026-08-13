MSCI India rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww among 4 additions

MSCI has announced changes to its India indices as part of its latest periodic review, with the revisions set to take effect from the close of August 31, 2026. The MSCI India Domestic Index will see four additions, Adani Energy Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Laurus Labs and Lenskart Solutions, with no deletions.
The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will see a broader reshuffle, with 12 stocks added and 19 removed, resulting in a net reduction of seven constituents. The changes are closely watched by investors as MSCI indices are tracked by global institutional and passive funds, potentially triggering portfolio rebalancing and changes in stock-specific flows.
MSCI India Domestic Index’s Addition
Adani Energy Solutions
Billionbrains Garage Ventures
Laurus Labs
Lenskart Solutions.
Deletions: None
Net: 4 stocks added
MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index Additions
Amagi Media Labs
Ather Energy
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
E2E Networks
Embassy Developments
Patanjali Foods
Rubicon Research
Sedemac Mechatronics
Sky Gold and Diamonds
United Breweries
Urban Company
WeWork India Management.
Deletions
Aurionpro Solutions
CMS Info Systems
Entero Healthcare Solutions
GMR Power & Urban Infra
ICRA
Latent View Analytics
Laurus Labs
MAS Financial Services
Mastek
MOIL
Network18 Media & Investments
Nippon Life India Asset Management
PTC India
Rallis India
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
RattanIndia Power
Star Cement
Transrail Lighting
Valor Estate.
Net: 12 stocks added and 19 deleted, resulting in a net reduction of 7 stocks.
The MSCI conducts periodic index reviews to reassess its global equity constituents based on criteria such as market capitalisation, liquidity, and free-float.
Why are MSCI index changes significant for investors?
MSCI’s global indices are widely tracked by institutional and passive investors seeking exposure to emerging markets. Consequently, such index revisions often lead to large portfolio flows, making them closely watched events in global equity markets.