MSCI Nov rejig: LIC, Adani Green, Meesho among 4 additions; PI Inds exits

MSCI India Standard Index

Eleven other stocks will see an increase in their weightage in the MSCI Standard index, which includes several new-age tech stocks like Groww, Lenskart, and Paytm.

And nine stocks will see a decline in their wights, including several names like NTPC, Grasim, MRF, Siemens India.

Overall, Nuvama said that India's weight in the MSCI EM Index is set to increase from 11.5 per cent to 11.7 per cent, translating into estimated incremental

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates passive inflows of around $2 billion.

MSCI Smallcap Index

Further, MSCI's India Smallcap Index will see 11 additions and 29 exclusions, with sharp volatility towards the end of October triggering price declines and multiple deletions.