MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out

Global index provider MSCI has announced the inclusion of Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) in the MSCI Global Standard Index under its May 2026 index review.

The changes to the constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will come into effect after the market close on May 29, 2026.

India’s weightage in the MSCI Standard Index remained broadly unchanged at 12.3 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent earlier, while the number of Indian companies in the index stayed constant at 165.

The weightage of Adani Power Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Oracle Financial Services Software, and Trent in the MSCI Standard Index is set to increase. However, the weightage of around 75 stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India, among others, will decrease. MSCI Smallcap Index rejig saw 14 stocks being added and 29 stocks excluded in the May 2026 review. New inclusions include Aditya Infotech, Anthem Biosciences, Anupam Rasayan India, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Emmvee Photovoltaic, Escorts Kubota, Fractal Analytics, Indian Renewable Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers India, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, and Tenneco Clean Air India.