MTAR soars 12% in weak market, up 83% in April; what's driving the stock?

MTAR Technologies share price today

Shares of MTAR Technologies hit a new high of ₹6,341.80, as they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 76,823 at 01:15 PM.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 2.28 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Thus far in the month of April, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company has zoomed 78 per cent. It has skyrocketed 358 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,350.25 touched on May 7, 2025.

What’s driving MTAR Technologies stock price? MTAR has twelve strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Space and Defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs. Bloom Energy, a global leader in power solutions, reported a record first quarter 2026 results and raised full year 2026 guidance. Bloom Energy reported revenue of $751.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 130.4 per cent compared to $326.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin of 30.0 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year-over-year. Operating income of $72.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $91.3 million year-over-year.

MTAR is a key strategic supplier to Bloom Energy, supporting its Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) and Solid Oxide Electrolyser (SOEC) programs. The Company supplies power units, sheet metal assemblies, and enclosures, and is the sole supplier for Bloom’s electrolyser units, underlining its critical role in Bloom’s supply chain. With a partnership spanning over 14 years, MTAR currently caters to approximately 50 per cent–60 per cent of Bloom’s hotbox requirements, while maintaining a 100 per cent compliance record. Over the years, the company has steadily increased its wallet share with Bloom Energy by introducing new product lines such as sheet metal components, enclosures, and ASP assemblies. In FY 26, the Company is adding two more new products, MTAR said in its FY26 annual report.

In September 2025, MTAR received an order worth ₹386 crore from Bloom Energy Corporation. Of the total order value, ₹205 crore will be executed by Q4FY26, with the balance scheduled for Q1FY27, the company had said. “Driven by strong demand from AI-powered data centres, conventional data centres and the global clean energy transition, our customer is projected to grow at an average rate of approximately 30 per cent through 2030. As part of this expansion, the customer is expected to add 2 gigawatts of capacity by the end of CY26 and further scale this to approximately 4 gigawatts in the subsequent years,” MTAR said in the Q3 earnings conference call.

The management in the Q3 earnings conference call said they anticipated a stronger second half of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). In Q3FY26, MTAR recorded revenues of ₹278 crore, representing a robust year-over-year growth of 59 per cent with EBITDA of ₹64 crore. This marks the highest quarterly revenue achieved by the company to date, and the management is confident of sustaining this momentum and achieving further milestones in the coming periods. CHECK Q4 Results Today During the FY26 till January 30, 2026, the company received its highest ever order inflows in the Clean Energy Fuel Cells and Civil Nuclear Program segments. The closing order book as of Q3 end stood at ₹2,394 crore. The management expects the closing order book to be at ₹2,800 crore by end of FY26 that will enable for sustaining the company’s growth momentum over the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on MTAR Technologies The expanded strategic partnership between Oracle and Bloom Energy (Bloom) to 2.8GW (from 1.2GW) underscores Bloom’s capability to provide fast and reliable power suited for AI workloads, which require rapid, load-following support that traditional grids were not designed to deliver. This additional order can translate into ₹1,400-₹1,700 crore incremental orders for MTAR Technologies —i.e., 1.6-1.8x of its FY26E revenue. The global AI infrastructure build out has created a singular and structural demand shock — one where power availability, not capital, has become the defining constraint for data center expansion. Bloom has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest and most reliable solution to this bottleneck, the brokerage firm said.