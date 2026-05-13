MTAR Tech hits 52-wk high as Q4 PAT jumps 223% YoY; order book at ₹2582 cr

MTAR Technologies share price today

Shares of precision engineering company MTAR Technologies rallied over 11 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹6,969 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company's March 2026 quarter results came in-line with market expectations.

Around 12:10 PM, the stock was trading at ₹6,906, up 10:5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹6,248.50. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,495.70 levels, up by 116.15 points or 0.50 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained around 158 per cent, compared to a 11 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹21,092 crore. MTAR Technologies Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, MTAR Technologies reported a net profit of ₹44.3 per cent, up over 223 per cent from ₹13.7 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased 67.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹306.1 crore, compared to ₹183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 80.9 per cent to ₹61.7 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹34.1 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.2 per cent from ₹18.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the full FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹876.2 crore, up 29.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹676 crore in FY25. Ebitda rose 41.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹171.2 crore from ₹120.9 crore in FY25. Profit after tax jumped to 94 per cent from ₹53.4 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has received the highest order inflows of ₹2,453.3 crore in FY26. In Q4FY26, it secured orders worth ₹481.6 crore across sectors. As of March 31, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹2,581.9 crore. Management commentary Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director and promoter at MTAR Technologies, said the Company witnessed a phenomenal year marked by robust revenue growth and the highest-ever inflow of orders, reflecting our continued pursuit of delivering technology-intensive and differentiated precision-engineered products.