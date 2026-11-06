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Muhurat power hour: Short trading session on Diwali delivers steady gains

While the 60-minute session consistently delivers positive returns, long-term annual gains often tell a very different story

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During the October 21 session last year, Muhurat trading generated 40 per cent of the average daily activity and 27.6 per cent of the average daily turnover for FY26 | File Image: Kamlesh Pednekar
Shreya Eswaran New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 12:11 PM IST
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Far from a mere ceremonial ritual, the one-hour Muhurat trading session has grown into a crucial market event — packing nearly half the activity and a quarter of the turnover of a standard six-hour trading day over the last five financial years.Muhurat (auspicious) trading marks the beginning of a year in stock markets and starts on the  Diwali day. This year, it begins on November 8. 
 
During the October 21 session last year, Muhurat trading generated 40 per cent of the average daily activity and 27.6 per cent of the average daily turnover for FY26. The 2025 session logged one of the decade’s strongest participation rates, with its share of average daily activity outpaced only by 2021 and 2022. Similarly, only 2017 and 2022 generated a higher turnover share than the 2025 session over the ten-year period. 
 
Looking at Diwali-to-Diwali performance, the Nifty 50 delivered its strongest yearly returns in 2020 (39 per cent), followed by 2023 (23 per cent) and 2016 (18 per cent), with 2021 logging the weakest gain at just 1 per cent. During the Muhurat sessions themselves, the Nifty 50 ended in positive territory in eight of the last 10 years, peaking with a 0.88 per cent gain in 2022 and bottoming out with a 0.63 per cent drop in 2017. 
 
India VIX emerged as the top-performing index in four Muhurat trading sessions — 2016, 2017, 2023 and 2024 — though only in 2023 did its full Diwali-to-Diwali return outpace its single-session gain. However, India VIX measures market volatility, and a jump in the index signals heightened uncertainty rather than bullish market sentiment.
 
Nifty PSE, representing public-sector stocks, posted an annual gain of 60.7 per cent in 2020, despite nudging up just 0.95 per cent during that year’s Muhurat session.
 
Nifty Auto was the leading index during the 2019 and 2021 Muhurat sessions, though its full-year performance proved far more impressive — especially across 2021-22.
 
Nifty50 PR 2x Lev, a leveraged strategic index, was the top gainer in the 2018 and 2019 Muhurat sessions, though here too, the full-year gains far outstripped the single-hour performance. 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketBS Number WiseMuhurat tradingMuhurat trading Diwalistock market trading

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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