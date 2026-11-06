Muhurat power hour: Short trading session on Diwali delivers steady gains

Looking at Diwali-to-Diwali performance, the Nifty 50 delivered its strongest yearly returns in 2020 (39 per cent), followed by 2023 (23 per cent) and 2016 (18 per cent), with 2021 logging the weakest gain at just 1 per cent. During the Muhurat sessions themselves, the Nifty 50 ended in positive territory in eight of the last 10 years, peaking with a 0.88 per cent gain in 2022 and bottoming out with a 0.63 per cent drop in 2017.