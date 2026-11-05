Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty end higher in 8 of 10 sessions; key details

The special Muhurat trading session has, more often than not, ended on a positive note for the domestic equity benchmarks over the past decade. The Sensex and Nifty 50 gained on eight of the 10 Muhurat sessions between 2016 and 2025, according to an analysis of historical market data by BS Research. The two indices declined on only two occasions during this period.

The gains, however, have generally been measured rather than sharp, as trading volumes generally remain thin. The Sensex’s average return on the day across the 10 sessions stood at around 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 averaged 0.31 per cent. Both indices recorded their strongest Muhurat-day gain in 2022, rising 0.88 per cent each on October 24. The weakest session was in 2017, when the Sensex fell 0.60 per cent, and the Nifty declined 0.63 per cent.

Gains during Muhurat sessions have not always carried forward The performance in the month following Muhurat trading has been less consistent than the session-day trend. The Sensex was higher one month later in eight of the 10 sessions between 2016 and 2025, while the Nifty 50 posted gains in seven instances. The average one-month return worked out to 1.69 per cent for the Sensex and 1.43 per cent for the Nifty. The strongest post-session performance came after the 2023 Muhurat trading session. The Sensex advanced 6.58 per cent over the following month, while the Nifty gained 7.07 per cent. The one-month period after the 2020 session also saw gains of 5.99 per cent for the Sensex and 6.09 per cent for the Nifty.

There were, however, periods when the initial optimism did not sustain. Following the 2021 Muhurat session, the Sensex declined 5.53 per cent over the next month, and the Nifty fell 5.61 per cent. The month after the 2016 session also saw both indices lose more than 4.5 per cent. The data therefore points to a positive bias during the special session, but does not suggest that the direction of trading on Muhurat day reliably signals the market’s performance in the weeks that follow. Muhurat trading 2026 date and time Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat trading session on November 8 (Sunday) to mark Diwali. The special trading session will be held from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM.