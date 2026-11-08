Muhurat trading: D-St to open for special session on Diwali; check timings

Muhurat trading time on Diwali: Indian stock exchanges will open today for a special trading session. Both the exchanges NSE and BSE will hold a Muhurat trading session to mark Diwali.

Muhurat trading will be held from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, according to circulars issued by the exchanges. A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM.

Although the stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors will get an opportunity to trade during the window.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.

Trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars. Muhurat trading 2026: Timetable for the special session, CAS & more According to circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 PM and 1:50 PM, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. The periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 PM to 3:20 PM.