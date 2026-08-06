Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Neuland Labs soars 10%, hits new high; here's why

Neuland Laboratories share price movement

Neuland Laboratories (Neuland) share price hit a new high of ₹21,950, as the stock rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day after reporting healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27). Further, Neuland and Gland Pharma announced a strategic collaboration for sterile API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing.

In comparison, at 09:57 AM; the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent and the BSE 250 Smallcap index up 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the stock price of Gland Pharma was up 2 per cent at ₹2,601 on the BSE in intra-day deals. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,634 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Check Q1 Results Today In the past six months, the stock price of pharmaceutical company outperformed the market by surging 68 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 91 per cent from its 52-week high low of ₹11,500 hit on March 23, 2026.Meanwhile, the stock price of Gland Pharma was up 2 per cent at ₹2,601 on the BSE in intra-day deals. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,634 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 3% stake in Neuland Labs Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds 3.1 per cent or 400,000 equity shares in Neuland as of the June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Neuland is the top holding in Mukul Agrawal’s portfolio with a value of around ₹830 crore. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly held more than 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks including Indo Count Industries, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, LT Foods, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management. Neuland – Q1 results Neuland reported an exceptionally strong Q1FY27 , with revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) surging 1.2x/5.5x/9.6x YoY, significantly outperforming JMFe/Street estimates across all parameters, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the Q1 result update.

The quarter was driven by a sharp ramp-up in the Commercial CMS (Custom Manufacturing Services) business (+2.3x), led by strong execution across key commercial molecules, while the GDS (Generic Drug Substances) business also delivered healthy growth supported by both Prime (23 per cent) and Niche (10 per cent) portfolios. Management remains confident of 20 per cent plus YoY growth for FY27 and FY28, backed by a robust late-stage pipeline, healthy customer engagement and continued addition of commercial assets over the next few years (one in FY27 and one-two in FY28). Neuland’s attractive product portfolio, growth visibility on the back of staggered capacity expansion, and long-term play in peptides make it a high-quality compounder in the small-cap pharma space. In light of the strong commercial ramp-up, the brokerage firm revised FY28/29 estimates and expects Neuland to deliver Revenue/EBITDA/APAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent/29 per cent/33 per cent over FY26–29E. Analysts retained a 'Buy' on the stock, valuing it at 30x June 2028 EBITDA, yielding a target price of ₹25,819.

Neuland and Gland announce strategic collaboration for sterile API manufacturing. Gland Pharma and Neuland entered into a long-term strategic CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) partnership under which Gland will set up a dedicated sterile API manufacturing suite at its JNPC (Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City) facility in Visakhapatnam to support Neuland's growing demand for sterile APIs used in microparticle depot products and other complex formulations. The cGMP-, USFDA- and EU-compliant facility will add around 1,400 kg of annual capacity, combining Neuland's complex API expertise with Gland's sterile manufacturing capabilities to provide integrated development, regulatory and commercial manufacturing services, while strengthening global supply resilience and expanding both companies' presence in the high-value sterile API CDMO market.