Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Neuland zooms 75% from March low; hits record high

Neuland Laboratories share price movement

Share price Neuland Laboratories rallied 6 per cent to hit a record high of ₹20,072 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day, after a gap of eight months.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹19,748.40 touched on November 10, 2025. It bounced back 75 per cent from its 52-week lower of ₹11,500 hit on March 23, 2026.

At 02:00 PM, Neuland Labs was quoting 5.4 per cent higher at ₹19,879, as compared to 0.73 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 3 per cent stake in Neuland Labs

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 3.1 per cent or 400,000 equity shares in Neuland Laboratories at the end of the March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. The company has not yet published its June 2026 quarter shareholding pattern.

As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds more than a 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks including Indo Count Industries, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management. Neuland Labs – Outlook The management of Neuland Labs in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings conference call said that the outlook for the coming years remains promising. There is good business visibility in the short to medium term anchored by commercial and near-commercial molecules. Over the next 2 to 3 years, the company has visible growth driven by existing pipeline, it said.

Meanwhile, pharma companies under JM Financial Institutional Securities coverage are expected to report a mixed April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings across the three key segments. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segment is likely to remain the strongest performer with revenue/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax (PAT) growth of +15 per cent/+28 per cent/+30 per cent year-on-year, supported by a robust commercial order book and operating leverage-led margin expansion. Within the segment, Neuland, Sai Life and Piramal are expected to deliver strong growth, whereas Anthem could see a softer quarter owing to a high base, the brokerage firm said in the healthcare sector update.