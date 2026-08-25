Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Apollo Pipes zooms 163% from 52-week low

Apollo Pipes share price movement

Apollo Pipes hit a new 52-week high of ₹664.95, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market.

In the past eight trading days, the stock price of the industrial plastic products manufacturer rallied 31 per cent. It zoomed 163 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹252.80 hit on January 21, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹798.65 on February 9, 2024.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 3% stake in Apollo Pipes

Ace investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held more than 3 per cent stake in Apollo Pipes at the end of June 30, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

As per the corporate shareholdings filed by the company, Mukul Agrawal held 1.5 million equity shares or 3.41 per cent stake in Apollo Pipes. Promoters buy 3% stake in Apollo Pipes via open market According to disclosures, M/s S Gupta Holding Private Limited and Mr Dhruv Gupta, the promoter group company and promoter, acquired 1.35 million equity shares or 3.06 per cent stake in Apollo Pipes via open market in August. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Post acquisition, their combined holdings in Apollo Pipes increased to 54.78 per cent from 51.72 per cent, the company said.

Apollo Pipes – Overview, outlook Apollo Pipes is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (cPVC), Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), PPR and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, Water storage tanks, PVC taps, fittings, solvents, doors & windows. According to the company, the Indian PVC pipes and fittings market is expected to register 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during FY25-FY28. Key growth drivers are the government’s push for cleanliness and sanitation to boost water management sector, increased building of affordable houses and growing housing demand and requirement for infrastructure for irrigation and water supplies.

The PVC industry was impacted during the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) driven by sharp fluctuations in polymer prices. The steep price correction during April prompted channel partners to defer purchases and rationalize inventories, resulting in subdued demand across Home Plumbing and Bath Fittings industry. As inventory levels across the distribution channel normalize and demand gradually revives, the company expects business activity and volume growth to improve over the coming quarters. With PVC prices stabilizing, we are confident of delivering a significantly better performance in H2FY27, said the management. "The company has a robust pipeline of new and value-added products and is confident of delivering an improved performance in the coming year. The company is on track to expand annual capacity to 288,000 ton in the next 2 years from current 240,000 ton. The management said the company remains committed to fund business expansion from internal cash flow generation without leveraging balance sheet," said the management.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Apollo Pipes’ five-year growth roadmap targets ₹5,000 crore in revenue by FY31, supported by three high-capacity plants already operational, an upcoming South India facility, and a steadily expanding product portfolio. Choice Institutional Equities' view on Apollo Pipes Apollo Pipes started FY27 with a marginal volume de-growth, due to weak government infrastructure demand. Also, PVC resin price volatility weighed on performance. EBITDA margin was impacted by inventory losses, aggressive pricing and investments in new business verticals despite healthy growth in CPVC and water tanks. The management expects a strong recovery over the remainder of FY27E, supported by the Varanasi plant ramp-up, post-monsoon demand recovery and stabilisation in PVC resin price.