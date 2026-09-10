ASM Technologies share price movement

ASM Technologies share price hit a new high of ₹7,248, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals, extending its past one-week rally.

In the past six trading days, the stock price of the computers software & consulting company zoomed 49 per cent after the company’s board approved the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to SBI Mutual Fund and Asha Mukul Agrawal.

At 02:41 PM, ASM Technologies quoted 10.8 per cent higher at ₹7,225.05, compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter doubled with 100,000 equity shares changing hands on the BSE, against sub 50,000 shares traded in the past two weeks.

Board approves preferential issue to SBI MF, Asha Agrawal The board of directors of ASM Technologies on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, approved the preferential issue of up to 1.08 million equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for cash, at a price of ₹4,875 per share aggregating up to ₹526 crore. ASM Technologies said in an exchange filing that it allotted 822,564 shares to SBI Mutual Fund through its various schemes. The company allotted 102,564 shares each to SBI Emergent India Fund, a Scheme of SBI Alternate Equity Fund and Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited, the company promoted by ace investor Radhakishan Damani. The company also allotted 51,282 shares to Asha Mukul Agrawal, wife of investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds 10% stake in ASM Technologies Investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held more than 10 per cent stake in ASM Technologies at the end of June 30, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. As per the corporate shareholding filed by the company, Mukul Agrawal held 1.5 million equity shares or 10.28 per cent stake in ASM Technologies. ASM Technologies – Outlook The adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Automation, intelligent manufacturing and digital transformation initiatives across industries presents significant growth opportunities for ASM Technologies. Growing investments in Semiconductor, Electronics, Solar, Aerospace, Medical and Engineering sectors, along with increasing demand for custom capital equipment and integrated Design-Led Manufacturing solutions, are expected to create new avenues for business growth, the company said in its FY26 annual report.