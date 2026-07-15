Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Hind Rectifiers zooms 19%, hits new high

Hind Rectifiers share price movement

Share price of Hind Rectifiers zoomed 19 per cent to hit a new high at ₹1,257.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

At 02:10 PM, Hind Rectifiers quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹1,198.45, as compared to 0.23 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 350,000 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent stake in Hind Rectifiers

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal hled 1.45 per cent or 500,000 equity shares in Hind Rectifiers at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. The company is yet to publish its June 2026 quarter shareholding pattern.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | ICICI Prudential Life's Q1 net rises 28% to ₹386.2 cr on higher premium As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds more than 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks including Neuland Laboratories, Indo Count Industries, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management. Hind Rectifiers overview, outlook Hind Rectifiers is principally engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing power semiconductor, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment. As one of the largest rail networks on the planet, Indian Railways (IR) is integral to the nation’s economic growth and connectivity. The network is currently undergoing a substantial modernization and capacity augmentation program, guided by the National Rail Plan (NRP) for 2030, a blueprint designed to create a future-ready railway system capable of meeting demand up to 2050, with a critical strategic focus on increasing the modal share of railway freight to 45 per cent.

The Union Budget 2026-2027 reinforced this momentum with a record capital expenditure allocation of ₹2.93 trillion to the rail sector, representing a fundamental reimagining of India’s mobility backbone to meet the logistical demands of a rapidly expanding economy. ALSO READ: Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm, Lodha among buzzing stocks in July; how to trade? The period ahead holds three distinct growth catalysts for Hind Rectifiers, each maturing in close succession. The commercialization and ramp-up of the propulsion systems, the monetization of in-house copper conductor manufacturing capacity to the external market in 2026-2027, and the scaling of the newly acquired European operations will together serve as powerful, margin-accretive engines over the long term. The company is systematically building future-ready, globally competitive power electronics enterprise, and the value creation journey that this represents has only just begun, Hind Rectifiers said in its FY26 annual report.