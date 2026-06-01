Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Indo Count surges 14%, hits 52-week high

Indo Count Industries share price

Shares of Indo Count Industries hits a 52-week high of ₹353.40, surging 14 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the comapny reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26).

The stock price of the textile company surpassed its previous high of ₹343 touched on February 4, 2026. It has bounced back 63 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹217.25 hit on March 23, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹450.45 on July 2, 2024.

At 12:30 PM; Indo Count Industries was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹342, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped an over 10-fold, with a combined 4.6 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1% stake in Indo Count Investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 3 million equity shares or 1.51 per cent stake in Indo Count Industries at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds more than 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks with a net worth of around ₹7,400 crore. The notable companies include Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management. Indo Count Industries – Q4 result, expansion plan Indo Count Industries reported a better performance with consolidated revenue growth of 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,057.7 crore. Volumes declined by 20 per cent YoY to 20.5mn pieces while realisation improved led by product mix and favourable exchange rate. Input cost conditions were favourable during the quarter which aided gross margins expansion of 588bps YoY to 57.2 per cent.

ALSO READ | Textile stocks rally on import duty relief; Arvind up 6%, hits 52-week high Consolidated EBITDA margins declined 62 bps YoY to 8.2 per cent. Consolidated EBITDA declined 4 per cent YoY to ₹86.30 crore. Adjusted profit after tax grew by 60.1 per cent YoY to ₹33.8 crore while reported PAT grew by 15 per cent YoY to ₹24.20 crore after adjusting for exceptional items of one-time IGST interest payment of ₹12.8 crore during the quarter. The company also announced expansion of existing spindle capacity (70,000 spindles) by 24000 spindles to cater to more value-added products and is expected to commission by Q2FY27. It will be funded through internal accruals and debt with expected capex of ₹60 crore.

The management said volumes were impacted during the quarter on sequential basis due to elevated US tariffs. The realizations increased on the back of multiple factors, such as better product mix and favorable exchange rate. Continued momentum in New businesses helped offset weakness in the core business, resulting in broadly stable revenue performance. The management further said EBITDA and margins witnessed recovery driven by higher contribution from New businesses (Both Utility Bedding and USA Brand business) due to absorption of incubation costs and favourable exchange rate. However, the flow-through to PAT remained relatively lower on account of higher interest and depreciation expenses due to commencement of new US manufacturing facilities.

ICICI Securities view on Indo Count post Q4 results Indo Count’s performance was all round beat to analyst’s expectations. The reduction in US tariffs to 10 per cent has started to benefit the company with standalone EBITDA margins starting to recover on YoY basis and is expected to return to normative levels over the upcoming quarters. The signing of the US trade deal is expected to strengthen demand from the US while this coupled with ramp up of new facilities in the US is expected to aid volume growth for the company ahead. The management expects volumes in the of 105-110mn pieces for FY27. The company also expects new business revenues to double in FY27 to ₹1,500 crore, ICICI Securities said in note.