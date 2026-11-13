Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock J Kumar defies selloff, jumps 5% post Q2

J Kumar Infra share price: Shares of civil construction company J Kumar Infraprojects rebounded from the day's low on Friday to trade 5 per cent higher, defying the stock market sell-off, on strong performance for the second quarter of the financial year ended September 2026.

J Kumar Infra shares hit the day's peak of ₹460.50 on the BSE, up 5.5 per cent from the last closing price of ₹436.65 on the BSE. As of 2.25 pm, the small-cap stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹452, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 81,377.

Amid a recovery in the Indian stock market, the stock has gained 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹400.90, touched on October 26, 2026. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, J Kumar's stock is down 22 per cent and has lost 35 per cent in two years.

J Kumar Infra Q2 results J Kumar Infra, earlier today, posted a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹113.23 crore in Q2 FY27 as against ₹90.58 crore in the same period last year. The revenue saw a 14.65 per cent YoY increase to 1,539.22 crore during the said quarter. The figure stood at 1,342.51 crore in the same period last year. ALSO READ: Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss at ₹295 cr, higher than revenue of ₹292 cr Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew nearly 18 per cent to ₹228.65 crore from ₹195 crore in the same period last year.