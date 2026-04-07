Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Lux Industries zooms 36% in 2 days

Lux Industries share price

Shares of Lux Industries extended its upward movement, surging 16 per cent to ₹1,253 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in a subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the garments & apparels company has zoomed 36 per cent.

At 10:55 AM; Lux Industries was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹1,232.60 on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.4 per cent at 22,873.55.

The stock has bounced back 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹824.05 touched on March 30, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,645.80 on May 19, 2025.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent stake in Lux Industries Investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal helds 442,100 shares or 1.47 per cent stake in Lux Industries at the end of December 31, 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Lux Industries overview, 9MFY26 performance Lux Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, thermals, and casuals under various brands, with ‘LUX’ being its flagship brand. The company has more than 100 products across 16 brands to address the growing needs of customers. The company’s manufacturing units are in India, in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Lux also has a presence across the globe, with exports to over 46+ countries.

For the first nine months (April to December 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (9MFY26), Lux Industries’ revenue increased by 17 per cent and stood at ₹2,055.86 crore as against ₹1,759.36 crore in 9MFY25. This increase was driven by premiumization and introduction of new products (like Nitro, Parker, Pynk, Heatek and others) under the premium/semi-premium products which command higher average selling prices. This was further supported by strong brand positioning and healthy demand across key markets. Acuite Ratings & Research believes that the revenue will increase over the medium term supported by sustained production traction and widening of market presence.

However, the EBITDA margins of the company declined to 5.33 per cent in 9MFY26 as against 9.03 per cent in 9MFY25 due to higher product development expenses, advertisements costs and subcontracting expenses for new product launches. Acuite believes that profitability margins are likely to improve only marginally over the medium term as the company benefits from better absorption of the costs incurred for its recent product launches and will remain a key monitorable factor. Lux Industries has provided for product development and advertisement costs in a single year as revenue expenditure instead of amortising it over a period, resulting in decline in EBDITA on a nine monthly comparison of financials, the rating agency said.