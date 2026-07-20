Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Tatva Chintan Pharma zooms 20%; here's why

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price movement

Share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit also its 52-week high of ₹1,714.10 on the BSE on Monday at 10:06 AM, after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27). A combined 2.3 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 150,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Thus far in the month of July, the stock price of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem zoomed 43 per cent. Today, the stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,603.60 touched on November 18, 2025. It hit a record high of ₹2,975.55 on November 3, 2021.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 2% stake in Tatva Chintan Pharma Investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal hled 2.14 per cent or 500,000 equity shares in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem at the end of June 30, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds more than 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks including Hind Rectifiers, Neuland Laboratories, Indo Count Industries, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem – Q1 results Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is primarily engaged in manufacturing, sale and distribution of specialty chemicals, viz., phase transfer catalysts (PTC), structure directing agents (SDA), electrolyte salts and solutions (ESS), pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).

For the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported more than double profit after tax at ₹16 crore, as against ₹6.7 crore in Q1FY26 . Revenue from operations grew 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹167.10 crore from ₹116.9 crore in a year ago quarter. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved to ₹32.3 crore from ₹17.3 crore in Q1FY26, with EBITDA margin expanding to 19.0 per cent from 15.0 per cent. Meanwhile, China holds 46 per cent share in global chemical industry of which exportable specialty chemicals accounts for 15-17 per cent while India accounts for merely 1-2 per cent indicating widespread opportunity. The spillover impact of China’s declining competitiveness has set the stage for India to intensify its effort to capture larger market share, the company said.

With the recent developments in emission control and refining catalyst applications, Tatva Chintan’s deep knowledge about the SDA for Zeolites market helps it to gain the market position. The versatile applications and no regenerative nature of SDAs help in creating recurring demand for SDA. The stricter emission norms are pushing demand, the company said in investor presentation. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem – board approves addition capacity expansion Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem said its board approved the proposed capacity expansion (addition) of manufacturing capacities of various specialty chemicals at the new Greenfield unit at Dahej - III, Dahej Industrial Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat, India.