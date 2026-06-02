Mukul Agrawal, Vikas Khemani portfolio stock PTC Ind soars 20% in 2 days

PTC Industries share price

Share price of PTC Industries (PTCIL) extended its up move, rallying 5 per cent to ₹19,392 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company has soared 20 per cent. It now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹19,439.95, touched on December 30, 2025.

At 09:45 AM; PTCIL was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹19,165.85 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 74,030.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Vikas Khemani hold over 1% stake each in PTCIL

Investors, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani held more than 1 per cent stake each in PTCIL at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As per the corporate shareholdings filed, Vikas Khemani holds 2.61 per cent equity, while Mukul Agrawal held 1.07 per cent stake in PTCIL. Mona Russell Mehta also held 2.39 per cent stake in the company, data shows.

PTCIL overview, Q4 results

PTCIL is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components and strategic materials for critical applications, with over six decades of experience. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the group manufactures Titanium and Super Alloy materials and components for aerospace, defence, and space applications in India and globally. PTC continues to make substantial investments in building a fully integrated advanced materials ecosystem at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Meanwhile, PTCIL reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26). The company posted over 100 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹59.91 crore in Q4FY26, against ₹24.57 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 85 per cent year-on-year to ₹225.47 crore from ₹121.91 crore in a year ago quarter.

ICICI Securities retains 'Buy'

PTCIL's Q4FY26 EBITDA grew 153 per cent YoY to ₹72.6 crore (+193 per cent QoQ), aided by a sharp uptick in its subsidiaries’ performance (better product mix as well as execution at Aerolloy Technology and recovery in TARC), notes ICICI Securities. PTCIL is on the verge of commissioning its EBCHR (5,000tpa) plant. Post that, the next couple of years are expected to be an approval/order build-up phase, followed by an exponential growth phase backed by execution, it added. Given that the Indian aerospace ecosystem is at an inflection point, ripe for 10x growth within a decade, material/machine parts supply ecosystem could be the biggest beneficiary, considering the global tightness. PTCIL is geared up for a quantum jump in earnings. We retain 'BUY'; target price revised to ₹21,500 (vs. ₹21,000), basis 50x FY28E EPS, said the brokerage firm.