Multibagger Kissht spurts 8% as AUM tops ₹10K cr, doubles from IPO price

Multibagger stock: Shares of fintech company Kissht rose 8 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after its Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed the ₹10,000 crore milestone. The broader rally in equity markets also supported the gains.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹321 on the NSE, compared with its previous close, and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹340.45.

As of 2:35 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but remained firmly in the green at ₹334.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 550 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 24,515.

According to an exchange filing by OnEMI Technology Solutions , the parent of Kissht, the company has crossed ₹10,000 crore in AUM, driven by strong growth in its lending business.

Ranvir Singh, chairman, director & CEO, said that crossing ₹10,000 crore in AUM is a result of disciplined underwriting, robust collections and a scalable, technology-led platform. "At the heart of the journey is our vision to make access to credit effortless, secure and human-centered, combining technology with an empathetic understanding of our customers' needs," he said in a statement. Kissht shares made their Dalal Street debut in May this year, listing on the NSE at ₹190, an 11 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of ₹171. The stock witnessed strong buying interest post listing, climbing to a high of ₹388.15 on October 5.