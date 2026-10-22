Multibagger penny stock: PC Jeweller zooms 9% post Q2 nos, debt-free status

Shares of jewellery retailer PC Jeweller zoomed 9 per cent in trade on Thursday as the company announced its second quarter earnings (Q2FY27) and said it had achieved debt-free status.

The stock opened on a buoyant note at ₹19.99, extending its gains for the fourth straight session. It touched an intraday high and a fresh 52-week high of ₹20.10 in morning deals on the NSE.

PC Jeweller also featured among the most active stocks on the NSE by both volume and value. As of 9:30 AM, the stock traded at ₹19.21, up 4 per cent. Around 350 million shares, worth ₹633.23 crore, changed hands in the first 15 minutes of trade.

PC Jeweller Q2 results Earlier on Wednesday, PC Jeweller announced that it has made a net profit of ₹330.66 crore for the second quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year on higher sales. This translates into a gain of 58 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹209.54 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous year. Its total income rose 28 per cent to ₹1,054.47 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year from ₹825.25 crore a year ago. Expenses remained higher at ₹759.42 crore as against ₹688.85 crore a year ago. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company said that a key milestone during the quarter was it achieved debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

PC Jeweller to open 100 showrooms PC Jeweller also announced the plan to roll out up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12-18 months, as a mix of own as well as asset-light franchise model. PC Jeweller stock: Analyst view PC Jeweller shares have had a dream run on the bourses in 2026 so far. The stock has jumped 29 per cent in the past week and 28 per cent over the past month, taking its YTD rally to 101 per cent. Over a three-year period, the stock has delivered a whopping return of 485 per cent.

Sachin Gupta, VP, technical research at Choice Equity Broking, said that PC Jeweller is showing signs of a potential bullish breakout on the monthly chart, backed by a sharp rise in price and trading volumes. After a prolonged consolidation phase, the stock has moved back towards a crucial resistance zone of ₹19–₹20, marked by a long-term trendline connecting previous highs. The monthly RSI has improved to around 69, indicating strong buying momentum. A sustained breakout above ₹20, supported by strong volumes, could signal further upside. It is trading well above its 50-week EMA at ₹11.37 and 200-week EMA at ₹9.74, reflecting a significant improvement in its long-term trend. However, the weekly RSI at 77.09 indicates overbought conditions, so some profit-booking cannot be ruled out near current levels.